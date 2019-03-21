New 33-storey tower block on the cards for Sheffield city centre

A 33-storey tower could be the latest addition to Sheffield’s changing skyline, with plans understood to be in the offing.

A planning application is expected imminently for the site of the former Primark building, on the corner of High Street and Castle Square.

The old Primark building in Sheffield city centre (pic: Google)

Plans to demolish the western side of the building and create a high-rise apartment block were announced last spring but at that time only a 22-storey tower was envisaged.

It is understood, according to sources, that the proposals have since increased in height by 50 per cent, meaning it would become one of the city's tallest buildings should it get the go-ahead.

Rupert Lane, of property consultants Lane Walker, said pre-planning talks with the council had taken place and an application was due shortly but he would not confirm details of the latest plans at this stage.

The eastern side of the old Primark building has been converted into as easyHotel, which opened in October last year.

Sheffield's tallest building is St Paul’s Tower, the 32-storey, 331ft complex of apartments overlooking Arundel Gate.

But Sheffield Hallam University has plans for a 37-storey tower on Sheaf Street, opposite Sheffield railway station, which would include a four or five-star hotel, roof gardens, dining and bar areas and 200 flats.