New £250,000 Specsavers store to open in Doncaster this weekend

A new £250,000 branch of Specsavers is due to open in Doncaster this weekend.

Local residents are being invited to help celebrate the opening of the chain's new store when it opens in Armthorpe this Saturday.

Located in Armthorpe Shopping Centre, the new Specsavers store is the result of a £250,000 investment and will be officially opened at noon by parish council chairman Coun Susan McGuinness.

Following the ribbon cutting, there will be refreshments available as well as a balloon modeller to entertain the children.

With the very latest in optical and audiological services, customers will benefit from the latest technology including a digital retinal camera and an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine, usually found in hospital eye departments.

The 3D technology produces a detailed picture of the eye that allows optometrists to identify signs of disease such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, years earlier than traditional methods.

Zoe Lancaster, store director at Specsavers Armthorpe, says: “Our launch day is a celebration of all our hard work over the past year to make sure we’re opening the best store possible for the people of Armthorpe, and we’re keen to share this with our local community.

“As well as offering the latest in optical and audiology technology, we hope this new store will help support the growth of Armthorpe as a village and work as a cornerstone for our community. This family fun day is the first step towards this and we urge local residents to come down and join us.”

The store will feature two hearing and eye testing rooms, together with a contact lens and audiology department. In addition, six new staff members have been recruited from the local community, with more to come in the future.

To book an eye or hearing examination at Specsavers Armthorpe call 0130 230 2327 or book online at https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/armthorpe