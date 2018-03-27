New £2.5m store opens in Doncaster, creating 50 jobs

A new £2.5m superstore has opened in Doncaster creating 50 jobs.

Discount retailer Home Bargains unveiled its new store in Edlington on Saturday.

The company, which is one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, has created up to 50 new jobs in the community with the store.

The store on Edlington Lane joins more than 450 Home Bargains outlets across the UK, three of which are also in Doncaster.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our first store in Edlington and look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers through the doors.”

The 11,600 sq ft store, which is a former Netto, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.