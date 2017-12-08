New £2.4million sixth form building opened at Sheffield school

A new £2.4million sixth form building has opened at a school offering students in the south-west of Sheffield a new place to study.

The long anticipated sixth form building at Meadowhead School, in Meadowhead features 11 classrooms fitted with the latest technology, a common room and cafe.

Headteacher Steve Fowler chats to students in the social area

School leaders said the design is inspired by the approach of local universities and throughout the design process the architects sought input from students and teachers to ensure the building has the most positive impact on learning.

The buildings's completion marks the latest phase in the development of a school-based sixth form in the Meadowhead area.

Headteacher Steve Fowler said it was a proud moment for the whole community.

"For many years, students were forced to travel across the city to attend a school sixth form," he said.

Student President Emma Bradley enjoys the new common room

"With the support of the community we have pursued the ambition to give students the opportunity to study locally.

"Since beginning our A Level teaching in 2010, we have built a reputation for expert teaching, excellent results and outstanding pastoral care.

"This has led to a great record of progression to university and employment including successful Oxbridge and medicine applicants."

"This new building will benefit all students, allowing us the opportunity to develop our provision even further and to increase the amount of study space available to our students.

"It will be a development to be enjoyed by generations of future students.”

The school has been offering A levels since 2010 and the sixth form currently has 230 student enrolled.

Emma Bradley, the sixth form’s elected student president, said the new building had already had an impact on students who have used it.

She said. “The new building is a great place to be – it feels like a university or a place of work.

"I feel like an adult and there is more space to study and also sit with friends during breaks.”

Emma, who studies A levels in English language, sociology and geography and is hoping to study social work at university, added: "We have been looking forward to this for a long time and we are really enjoying the building now it has opened."

An official opening is planned for the summer of 2018.