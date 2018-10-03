Nether Edge Primary:Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Magid Magid visits school to see the love for learning

“We are an outstanding school – it’s our children that make us that.”

Teachers and staff at Nether Edge Primary School couldn’t be more proud of their children, and quite rightly so.

Pictured is the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Magid Magid on his visit to Nether Edge Primary School

The school has been hailed outstanding by Ofsted and prides itself on ensuring that each and every child achieves the very best can they can; academically and as young people.

The passion the children have for their school and their learning was in abundance recently when Lord Mayor Coun Magid Magid visited.

He was invited to the school to meet pupils and hear children present speeches they had written about their identity as part of a class and school in their new topic ‘We are Nether Edge!’

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Magid Magid speaks to pupils

Coun Magid met with some members of the school council before telling pupils about his life growing up and his aspirations as Lord Mayor.

He was then treated to speeches from every class in a special assembly.

Children spoke about what makes them ‘powerful, ambitious, and confident learners’ – with one class even inviting Coun Magid to be an honorary pupil!

Co-headteacher, Michele Nott, said the intelligence and confidence which the pupils had shown during Coun Magid’s visit was wonderful, but wasn’t unusual; it is something which children at Nether Edge demonstrate every day.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Magid Magid in the special assembly

She said: “The children in this school are really inspirational.

“We saw today that they are so passionate and we are lucky to see that on a day-to-day basis. I go home everyday so inspired by them.

“Their love for learning and school is exceptional.”

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Cllr Majid Majid and co-headteacher Katie Hall on his visit to Nether Edge Primary School

Co-headteacher, Katie Hall, said the school achieves success academically, but creating children who go on and achieve in the world is important to teachers.

“It’s all about preparing the children for future life,” she said.

“We have great academic success but it is about more than that.

“We are preparing them for secondary school, university and wherever life may take them.”

“We are an outstanding school, and what makes us outstanding is the children.

“It is about having high expectations, all day everyday – every minute matters.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Magid Magid with Nether Edge Primary co-headteachers Michele Nott and Katie Hall and members of the school council

“We have the highest expectations and believe that every child can do it.”

Coun Magid was impressed by the children – particularly with their passion and love for their school and community.

The children were just as struck by him – excitedly awaiting for his arrival and many desperate to meet him one-on-one.

One young boy excitedly presented Coun Magid with a picture of them both at the Tramlines Festival.

Following the visit he said: “I’ve absolutely loved it. They were really proud to be from Nether Edge School that showed in everything they were doing.

“To see how diverse the school is was great.

“The children were really excited, which is just fantastic to see.”

Teachers and parents at Nether Edge are also extremely valued – with staff as passionate for learning as the children.

Mrs Nott said: “Our teachers are a pivotal part of our school -.they have a love of learning and that passion inspires our children here.

“We want our children to be successful.

“As well as our highly competent class teachers, we are lucky to have a specialist PE teacher here – we know how important health and fitness is.

“Our children enjoy participating in sports competitions – we like to succeed, but also love taking part and making friends from other schools.”

The school has secured silver quality awards in science and in PE. The visual arts are also highly valued, with many children’s work being selected for exhibition at the Nether Edge Festival.

The new curriculum topic that the school have shared with Coun Magid is one of four the school has each year.

Mrs Hall said: “Over the last couple of weeks we have been looking into ‘We are Nether Edge’.

“The children have worked collaboratively to decide on their ‘class powers’ and class identities; what is it that makes them so special?

“Our next curriculum topic is ‘This is Me’ and is all about who we are and what we do; as well as learning all about important role models from throughout history. We want our children to believe that they too can achieve great things”

Mrs Nott added: “We want children to leave here achieving really well and with a burning desire to do good in the world.

“‘This is Me’ is about looking at your strengths and values and exploring who we are as part of the wider community, and world community.”

The school is part of Mercia Learning Trust, a successful Sheffield-based school trust.

“We enjoy working really closely with the primaries and secondaries in the trust,” said Mrs Nott.

“In particular we work closely with Valley Park and Totley primary schools.”

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Magid Magid on his visit to Nether Edge Primary School pictured alongside the school's co-headteachers Katie Hill and and Michele Nott