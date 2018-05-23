Neighbour claims murdered Sheffield baby had head injuries

A neighbour of a murdered Sheffield baby claims the little girl had head injuries.

Detectives launched a murder probe yesterday following the death of a 22-month-old baby girl at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The baby had been taken to hospital by with injuries the day before.

Following her death a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

South Yorkshire Police said the baby's injuries were 'suspected to be non-accidental'.

The murder suspect remains in police custody this afternoon.

A post mortem examination of the baby's body was due to have been carried out yesterday, but the results have not yet been released.

A neighbour, who saw the baby being carried on a stretcher into an ambulance on Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, on Monday, is reported to have described her face as 'bloodied and battered'.

A woman said: 'It's really sad. The ambulance crews brought her out on a stretcher with an oxygen mask around her, and her face was bloodied and battered."

It is understood that the baby and her mum had only lived in their flat on Leighton Road for a couple of months.

Anyone with concerns or information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 356 of May 21.