Neglected city centre area will be revamped

A £175 million development which will revitalise a once forgotten part of Sheffield city centre has been a long time coming, say councillors.

A huge complex including offices, homes, a four-star hotel, shops and restaurants is planned at West Bar Square, a 5.7-acre plot between the law courts and Kelham Island.

Sheffield Council says it will pull together other recent developments in that part of the city centre to create a vibrant area.

Developers Urbo were granted outline planning permission for the huge project on the largely derelict site, and the firm is now drawing up detailed plans and working to secure the remaining land needed.

Coun Mazher Iqbal, Cabinet Member for Business and Investment, told a meeting of the council’s Cabinet: “This has been a long time coming. This will create 3,500 jobs and significantly improve the public realm, building on the Riverside Exchange development and Castlegate. This is a key area of the city centre.”