Nearly 200 Sheffield homes hit by power cut  

Nearly 200 Sheffield homes have been hit by a power cut today.

About 170 properties are affected in Wulfric Road, Manor, and a further 20 in Filey Street, Broomhall.

Staff at the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem which they said should be resolved by about 2pm today.

