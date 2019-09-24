Nearly 15,000 Thomas Cook passengers land back in UK
Nearly 15,000 Thomas Cook customers have been repatriated following the travel company's collapse, the Civil Aviation Authority has announced.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 07:10 am
The CAA completed 64 flights on the first day of the operation, bringing 14,700 people back to the UK.
Another 16,800 passengers are expected to be flown back on 74 flights today.
Approximately 135,300 passengers are expected to be brought back to the UK over the next 13 days.
The programme is due to continue until Sunday, October 6, with more than 1,000 flights planned.
Thomas Cook collapsed yesterday morning and all planes were grounded and holidays booked through the firm were cancelled.
Around 150,000 Thomas Cook customers were abroad at the time and left fearful of how they would get home, but the Government asked the CAA to coordinate a repatriation operation.
Thomas Cook customers should visit thomascook.caa.co.uk for further information.