World Snooker Championships 2023: Just Stop Oil protest covers table with orange powder as play stopped

A protester from Just Stop Oil has stopped play at the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 17th Apr 2023, 19:55 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 19:55 BST

Two supporters of the climate action group stopped play by climbing onto the Snooker tables, before table one was covered in orange powder paint and the second person attempted to attach themselves to table two.

The protesters were sporting white t-shits with Just Stop Oil displayed on the back. Their actions were met with boos and shouts from the crowd.

Two first round matches were in progress at the time. Robert Milkins and Joe Perry’s was covered in the orange powder paint, and Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi were in action on table two.

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Joe Perry of England plays a shot in his first round match against Luca Brecel of Belgium in the 2023 World Grand Prix at Centaur Arena on January 18, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Joe Perry of England plays a shot in his first round match against Luca Brecel of Belgium in the 2023 World Grand Prix at Centaur Arena on January 18, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Joe Perry of England plays a shot in his first round match against Luca Brecel of Belgium in the 2023 World Grand Prix at Centaur Arena on January 18, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

All the players were escorted from the arena.

