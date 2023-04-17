Two supporters of the climate action group stopped play by climbing onto the Snooker tables, before table one was covered in orange powder paint and the second person attempted to attach themselves to table two.
The protesters were sporting white t-shits with Just Stop Oil displayed on the back. Their actions were met with boos and shouts from the crowd.
Two first round matches were in progress at the time. Robert Milkins and Joe Perry’s was covered in the orange powder paint, and Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi were in action on table two.
All the players were escorted from the arena.