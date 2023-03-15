When Eurovision 2023 hits Liverpool in May there will be a Sheffielder with one eye on the UK’s entry but also secretly rooting for Germany too –after co-writing their chosen song for the contest.

Anthony J. Brown has worked with a number of bands and music artists during his career, including a number of German acts, and co-wrote the lyrics for Germany’s Eurovision 2023 entry – ‘Blood & Glitter’ by Lord of the Lost.

Anthony, who lives in Heeley, has worked with The Lord of the Lost for a few years and had a hand in a number of the songs that featured on their recent album, also titled ‘Blood & Glitter’, which reached No.1 on the Official German Charts. The band, from Hamburg, Germany, was chosen to represent their country in Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool after a televised selection process.

Anthony said: “I was at a comedy gig in Doncaster and I was trying to refresh and find out how they did throughout the entire thing.”

Anthony Brown co-wrote the German 2023 Eurovision entry's lyrics and is hoping for a Germany-UK, one-two as a result.

After the ‘experts’ in the judging panel in the televised selection process had their say, The Lord of the Lost were not placed particularly high and Anthony was starting to lower his expectations.

He said: “A friend called from Berlin when I was getting lift home and he sent me a picture of [the band] celebrating on his TV.

“They had gotten 40-odd per cent of the public vote and now they are through to the final as one of the big five.

"I have been collaborating with them for lyrics since 2016 and worked on six released albums, the most recent of which made it to number one in Germany. Their previous albums have all had specific concepts, like futuristic ones or the gospel of Judas, but this time there was a different approach because there was the possibility of applying for Eurovision.”

Anthony Brown with Lord of the Lost frontman Chris Harms.

Anthony is hoping he will be able to support the band from the crowd in Liverpool and understands the band would like him there too. He said: “They very much want me to be there, but they haven’t got any details on their allowances for the event.”

The UK’s entry was recently unveiled as singer Mae Muller, with ‘I wrote a song’, which Anthony, who has contributed to more than 60 songs with Lord of the Lost, was clearly very impressed with.

He said: “It's a significant privilege to have an involvement in the competition. That is a prize in itself. And all of the participants bring their own wonderful contributions.

“If forced with a cattle prod, I think they both have good songs and I do like the lyrics of the Mae Muller song. It is quite sweet with the positive message and I doth my cap to them, but a Germany-UK one-two would be great for me.

Anthony Brown and Chris Harms

"No one in the UK can vote for our entry can they? So maybe if they know there is a UK link to another act they may put the X in that box…They are funny individuals and they have an amazingly committed fan base. There are 10 people I know with lyrics I wrote tattooed on their body. It’s a wonderful thing to contribute too.”

