Pictured is RSPCA foster-carer Nia Ball who is encouraging others to foster an animal after the charity is appealing for help to ease the strain on its packed animal centres.

Animals are currently based in private boarding establishments all across England and Wales - including eight in the South Yorkshire region – but the charity estimates it is spending £26,000 a week to private boarders for the temporary care of hundreds of rescued animals as its 59 rehoming centres are “full to bursting”.

The RSPCA has launched an urgent drive to recruit more fosterers to care for animals temporarily in their homes while supported by the charity and to coincide with its annual rehoming campaign Adoptober.

RSPCA volunteering chief Brian Reeves said: “We are struggling - including in South Yorkshire. RSPCA centres across England and Wales are full to bursting at the moment which means we’re having to use vital charity funds to pay for animals to be cared for with private boarders, and have a long waiting list of animals waiting to come into our centres where they can start their search for a new home.

Pictured is RSPCA foster-carer Nia Ball who has found fostering rabbits for the animal charity very rewarding.

“We are in the middle of an animal crisis and we can only see it getting worse over the winter months as the cost of living crisis bites.”

He added it is vital the RSPCA frees space at its centres so there is room for victims of neglect and cruelty ahead of winter.

The RSPCA stated 691 animals are currently being boarded in temporary care with private boards due to a lack of space at packed centres.

Capacity problems are being worsened by an increase in post-pandemic calls, a rehoming slowdown, and a surge in the number of animals coming into the charity's care with cost of living pressures.

The charity has 14 national rehoming centres across England and Wales, with a further 45 centres run by RSPCA branches which operate as separate charities. Collectively, the centres rehomed an incredible 26,945 animals last year, however the number of animals rehomed is down by comparison with 2020 and 2019, and the average length of stay for an animal in RSPCA care has increased as more people are seeking to rehome or give up pets.

Brian Reeves added: “It’s a real space race at the moment - with no room at so many of our jam-packed centres. Fortunately, we have 350 incredible fosterers already and we are so grateful to them all, but we urgently need more.”

The RSPCA provides foster carers with all the financial, emotional and some logistical support to provide temporary care including medication and funding for veterinary treatment.

RSPCA foster-carer Maureen Austin, who has been fostering for more than 12 years – particularly cats. said: “I know I’m helping the cats but they also help me. I get so much out of doing this.”

Young Nia Ball, who originally fostered during her A-Levels, said: “I decided to foster during my A levels as I found exams stressful and it was difficult to find time for the hour-and- a-half round trip to volunteer at the RSPCA. Fostering allowed me still to help the RSPCA and to have interactions with animals in my own home.”