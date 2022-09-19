News you can trust since 1887
Mourners reflect on Queen Elizabeth II during Sheffield Cathedral's commemoration

Many who attended a commemoration service at Sheffield Cathedral in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II were in an emotional and reflective mood.

By Jon Cooper
Monday, 19th September 2022, 3:36 pm
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 3:37 pm

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Sioned-Mair Richards, was among hundreds to attend the service at The Cathedral Church of St Peter and St Paul, on Church Street, Sheffield, today, Monday, September 19, where Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was captured on two large screens.

After laying a flower among the Town Hall’s floral tributes and attending Sheffield Cathedral's commemoration, she said she felt Queen Elizabeth II has been an interesting and modernising ruler for the monarchy who was also able to show her personal side.

The Lord Mayor added: “It has been more painful than I expected. The Queen was the same age as my mum and dad and it feels like that generation are going and they are people who went through the Second World War and austerity and they would talk about keeping calm and carrying on and I think the Queen embodied that.”

Many attended a commemoration and thanksgiving at Sheffield Cathedral, on Church Street, during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 19, 2022, to pay their final respects.

Reece Goudercourt, of Woodhouse, Sheffield, said the Queen's death has left everyone in a sombre mood but he feels we have to look to the future now under King Charles III.

Mr Goudercourt's friend Sam Parkin, of Wickersley, Rotherham, feels the death of the Queen is a big loss to the country’s identity.

And Paul Smith, of Shrewsbury, who attended the ceremony with his wife Fiona, feels the Queen’s death marks the end of an era after she had been such a good servant to the country.

