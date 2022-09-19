The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Sioned-Mair Richards, was among hundreds to attend the service at The Cathedral Church of St Peter and St Paul, on Church Street, Sheffield, today, Monday, September 19, where Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was captured on two large screens.

After laying a flower among the Town Hall’s floral tributes and attending Sheffield Cathedral's commemoration, she said she felt Queen Elizabeth II has been an interesting and modernising ruler for the monarchy who was also able to show her personal side.

The Lord Mayor added: “It has been more painful than I expected. The Queen was the same age as my mum and dad and it feels like that generation are going and they are people who went through the Second World War and austerity and they would talk about keeping calm and carrying on and I think the Queen embodied that.”

Many attended a commemoration and thanksgiving at Sheffield Cathedral, on Church Street, during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 19, 2022, to pay their final respects.

Reece Goudercourt, of Woodhouse, Sheffield, said the Queen's death has left everyone in a sombre mood but he feels we have to look to the future now under King Charles III.

Mr Goudercourt's friend Sam Parkin, of Wickersley, Rotherham, feels the death of the Queen is a big loss to the country’s identity.