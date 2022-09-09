Broadcast across the nation, and to the hundreds of people in St Paul’s Cathedral in London, King Charles III made his first address to the nation this afternoon.

Charles began his address by telling the nation: "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow.

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."

The King said his mother pledged to devote her life "to the service of her peoples" on her 21st birthday in 1947.

He said: "That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life.

"She made sacrifices for duty.

"Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss."

The King added: "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

King Charles then announced he was making his son, Prince William, the Prince of Wales.

He said: “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

The King added he wished to "express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas".