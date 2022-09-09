King Charles speech: Queen Elizabeth's son, and new King, offers heartfelt reflection of her life
King Charles III gave a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first speech since her passing.
Broadcast across the nation, and to the hundreds of people in St Paul’s Cathedral in London, King Charles III made his first address to the nation this afternoon.
Charles began his address by telling the nation: "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow.
"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."
The King said his mother pledged to devote her life "to the service of her peoples" on her 21st birthday in 1947.
He said: "That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life.
"She made sacrifices for duty.
"Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss."
The King added: "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."
King Charles then announced he was making his son, Prince William, the Prince of Wales.
He said: “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."
The King added he wished to "express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas".
He ended his address by saying: "To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of angels sing thee to thy rest'."