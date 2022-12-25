Family and friends of a Sheffield police officer killed in a Christmas Day tragedy will remember him today.

PC David Fields, aged 45, of Halfway, and Lorraine Stephenson, 61, of Beighton, both died at the scene of the crash which happened on the A57 Mosborough Bypass on Christmas Day, 2017 at around 8.20pm.

An inquest into the deaths heard that the police car, being driven at more than 100mph, is likely to have ‘aquaplaned’ before the crash.

At the time of the crash, PC Fields had been responding to a 999 call about a street brawl involving up to 15 people in which there was thought to be a threat to life.

PC Dave Fields

Evidence from expert collision investigators showed that PC Fields had been driving his BMW patrol car at 103mph when he lost control and collided with an oncoming vehicle being driven by Kevin Stephenson.

Lorraine, who was a passenger in the oncoming vehicle, died at the scene of the crash along with PC Fields.

An inquest jury found that the collision was the result of a combination of factors including the police car’s speed, wet driving conditions caused by heavy rainfall throughout the day and accumulations of water on the road.

They found on the balance of probabilities it was more likely than not that the police vehicle aquaplaned and lost control on one of the pools of water.

At the time, PC Fields' family paid tribute to the beloved husband, father and respected police officer, which read: “Dave was an amazing husband, father and friend who was loved by everyone who knew him. He really enjoyed his job and was proud to be a police officer. He was brave, funny and a well-respected member of his team, who he saw as close friends rather than just colleagues. He made us all proud every day and will be missed so much.

“He was an amazing man and will be in our thoughts each and every single day.”

His colleague, Sergeant Lee Beck, described the officer as “hardworking” and “dedicated” who “prided himself in being there for others”.

He said: “Nothing was ever too much trouble for Dave. His drive and determination in his policing role was second to none, his skills set was vast and his overall attitude and knowledge base was exemplary. Not only was Dave a fine officer but he was a friend - the best friend.”

Lorraine Stephenson.

