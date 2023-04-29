Extra checks will be carried out on fairground rides this summer after a string of incidents in Barnsley, London, Barrow, Cardiff and Hull.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has revealed it will carry out 100 inspections on various rides in order to “promote the safe use of certain rides”. HSE inspector David Kivlin said: “When there is a failure or incorrect operation of a ride it can result in catastrophic consequences.

“HSE recognises that recent incidents, including the prosecution of operators following a fatal incident in March 2016 involving inflatable devices, have raised public awareness of the potential for injury and harm to users of such devices when they are not set up, maintained and operated in-line with manufacturer guidance or good practice standards.”

Round Ups, Crazy Frogs, Twists, high speed rides and Star Flyers, used at travelling fairground and theme park sites, are being targetted by inspectors. This focus comes after a number of incidents on these types of rides, several of which are being/have been investigated by the HSE.

Extra checks will be carried out by the Health and Safety Executive following a string of incidents on fairground rides.Image: OLIVER LANG/DDP/AFP via Getty Images

This includes a high speed ride incident in Penny Pie Park, Barnsley in August 2019, as well as incidents in London, Hull and West Drayton.

The HSE continues to investigate incidents on Twist rides in Cavendish Park, Barrow in 2021 and Cardiff Winter Wonderland in November 2022.

Should inspectors identify any ongoing risk of serious personal injury then enforcement action will be taken according to HSE’s Enforcement Management Model.