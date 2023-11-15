Echo & The Bunnymen, one of the most influential British bands in modern musical history, are set to play Sheffield as part of a major UK tour next March.

Echo & The Bunnymen’s UK tour coincides with the vinyl reissue of their first Best Of album Songs to Learn & Sing

The tour will celebrate the songs that have brought the band 20 Top 20 hits and nine Top 20 albums during their incredible 40+ year career.

The Bunnymen, featuring original members frontman Ian McCulloch and guitarist Will Sergeant will play the City Hall on Tuesday, March 22, as part of the their Songs To Learn & Sing Tour 2024.

The tour takes its name from the bands 1985 best-of album, but it's thought that the shows will feature songs from the band's whole back catalogue, including their seven albums since they reformed in 1996.

The tour is set to end with a homecoming show in Liverpool.

Tickets are available from https://gigst.rs/EATB2024 and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

The band’s seminal albums Crocodiles, Heaven Up Here, Porcupine and Ocean Rain have been a major influence for many groups such as Coldplay, The Killers, The Flaming Lips and Hole, whilst later albums Evergreen, What Are You Going To Do With Your Life and Siberia & Meteorites demonstrate what an amazing body of work the band has.

Their last album was 2018's The Stars, the Oceans & the Moon, which was primarily made up of re-recordings of past classics.