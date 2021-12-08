Speaking at a Downing Street news conference on Wednesday evening, the prime minister announced Plan B restrictions to combat the increasing spread of the Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister said that people in England should return to working from home if they can, for a "limited period” and announced that people will need to prove their Covid status to enter certain venues such as nightclubs.

The requirement of face masks will also be extended to most indoor locations from Friday, Boris Johnson said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced Covid-19 measures for England to combat the Omicron variant. Picture: Getty Images

Mr Johnson told a press conference: "We can't yet assume that omicron is less severe than previous variants.

"So while the picture may get better, and I sincerely hope that it will, we know that the remorseless logic of exponential growth could lead to a big rise in hospitalisations, and therefore, sadly, in deaths.

"That's why it is now the proportionate and the responsible thing to move to Plan B in England while continuing to work closely with our colleagues in the devolved administrations, so we slow the spread of the virus, buy ourselves the time to get yet more boosters into arms, especially in the older and more vulnerable people."

Mask wearing on public transport and other settings was recently reintroduced following the discovery of the Omicron variant.

The new work from home guidance will come into force from Monday, and Covid status will be required to enter large venues from next Wednesday - vaccine passports or proof of a negative test will provide Covid status.

MPs have questioned whether the measures are being used as a distraction from accusations that members of the Prime Minister's staff broke Covid rules last year with a Christmas party.

The video obtained by ITV appears to show senior Downing Street staff joking about holding a Christmas party – days after one was held during lockdown.

In the video, the PM’s press secretary Allegra Stratton is asked by colleagues about reports of a party as they rehearse a news conference.