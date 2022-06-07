Boris confidence vote: NE Derbyshire Tory MP Lee Rowley says backing Prime Minister gives him chance to restore trust

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley, who is also Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Business and Industry, said it was not the time to be changing leaders.

Speaking on social media before Monday night’s confidence vote, Mr Rowley said: “Changing PMs is huge thing and now is not the time for a leadership contest.

"Mistakes have undoubtedly been made but, the bottom line is: the public gave us job to do in 2019 and we need to re-focus.

Lee Rowley, MP for NE Derbyshire

“I’m giving PM the chance to get on with the job and restore trust after these difficult times.”

In the ballot on Monday evening, 148 Conservative MPs said they did not have confidence in the Prime Minister.