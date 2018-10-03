National Theatre to bring Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time to four Doncaster schools

The National Theatre is to give young Doncaster pupils a taste of drama – by staging The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at four local schools later this month.

In partnership with Cast, the NT will bring the award-winning play to Ridgewood, Trinity Academy, McAuley Catholic High School and Hall Cross Academy.

The 90-minute version has been specially adapted by Simon Stephens for the schools tour and will be performed in the round.

There will also be Q&A session for students with the performers following the production which is being staged to with the aim of taking theatre into areas where there are challenges to arts engagement.

A spokesman said: “The National Theatre is committed to reaching as many young people in Doncaster as possible and its learning programmes sit at the heart of our mission to produce work which is for everyone and reflects that we are a truly national theatre.

“The NT recognises that whilst schools and teachers want to give their pupils a broad education including a rich cultural offer, we also know that this is becoming increasingly difficult with the impact of budget cuts and time pressures.

The NT works with more than 690 schools across the UK.

“The schools tour of Curious Incident allows us to bring high quality theatre into schools in Doncaster to reinvigorate the use of theatre to enrich teaching and learning,” added the spokesman.

The play is based on the 2003 mystery novel by British writer Mark Haddon.

The novel is narrated in the first-person perspective by Christopher John Francis Boone, a 15-year-old boy who describes himself as "a mathematician with some behavioural difficulties" living in Swindon, Wiltshire.

Although Christopher's condition is not stated, the book's blurb refers to Asperger syndrome, high-functioning autism, or savant syndrome.

The production will be staged in Doncaster between October 22 and 25.