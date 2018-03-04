National Rail announces further difficulties at Grindleford’s Totley Tunnel with hanging wires

National Rail has confirmed that ice had been blocking the Totley Tunnel at Grindleford causing a railway lines closure earlier today, Sunday, March 4.

However, since it was reopened this morning, there have now been new reports of hanging electrical wires that need to be checked by engineers.

Train passengers have been receiving warnings throughout the day of disruption to travel after the TransPennine Express between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly had been affected.

National Rail had announced that lines had been reopened from Sheffield towards Stockport but warned trains were still expected to be delayed, cancelled or revised while services returned to normal.

Further problems appear to have now materialised after National Rail has revealed reports of hanging electrical wires causing further difficulties.

Totley Tunnel is a 6,230-yard tunnel on the Hope Valley line between Totley on the outskirts of Sheffield and Grindleford in Derbyshire.