NATIONAL NEWS: RAF engineer dies after Red Arrows jet crashes in north Wales

An RAF engineer died when a Red Arrows Hawk jet crashed following an incident at RAF Valley in north Wales, a Ministry of Defence spokesman has said.

It is understood the Red Arrows aircrew had been at RAF Valley in Holyhead for routine Hawk simulator training - something that takes place once a month.

They had just taken off from the base and were on their way back to RAF Scampton, where the aerobatic team are based, when the incident happened.

The Hawk fast jet has been left destroyed by the crash, and the condition of the two people on board is still unknown.

Group captain Nick Tucker-Lowe said in a statement: "It's with great sadness that the RAF can confirm the death of an engineer from the RAF aerobatics team The Red Arrows in a tragic accident today.

"The engineer's family have been informed and have asked for a 24-hour period of grace before further details are released.

"The pilot of the aircraft survived the incident and is currently receiving medical care."