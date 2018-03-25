NATIONAL NEWS: Man arrested after police officer is slashed with a sword

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a police officer was slashed with a sword in broad daylight this afternoon.

The officer remains in hospital with serious injuries to his face and back following the attack in Whalley Range, Manchester, at around 1.50pm.

Greater Manchester Police said a 23-year-old man had been arrested soon after the attack on Demesne Road.

Police said that, although they are serious, the officer's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

One eyewitness described seeing a man running towards police holding aloft a '3ft tool or sword', before being tackled by officers.