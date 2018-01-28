NATIONAL NEWS: Gordon Ramsey reveals how he avoids speed camera detection while driving Ferrari in LA

Celebrity TV chef Gordon Ramsey has revealed how he's managed to avoid being detected by speed cameras while driving his Ferrari in LA.

The 51-year-old has admitted he tricks speed cameras on US freeways by wrapping clingfilm around the licence plate of his supercar.

The chef said he enjoyed driving his £160,000 motor to the limit around Los Angeles in the early hours, but joked that he 'never gets given a ticket' because he 'uses clingfilm to reflect any camera flashes' stopping his vehicle from being identified.

"I'll take it out at 2.30 in the morning on the freeway and I'll blast on the motorway and no police catch me and no cameras because I wrap my number plates with clingfilm," he told The Mirror.

His Ferrari California T can reach speeds of almost 200mph

"It's a great thing for a chef when they get their own Ferrari, just wrap it with clingfilm. It won't photograph, it reflects.

"So get rolls of clingfilm...and wrap the front so you won't get caught speeding."

Speaking at the opening of his new restaurant in Las Vegas on Friday night, the Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares star said another reason he took the car out at night was that he was too embarrassed to drive it to work.

Ramsay is reported to own another eight Ferraris in the UK.

He said: "I get a lot of criticism for being blunt, brutally honest. It's because I have never forgotten to this day where I've come from, how hard I've worked."