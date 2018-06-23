NATIONAL NEWS: Former newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky 'recovering after boat catches fire on holiday'

Natasha Kaplinsky was last year made an OBE (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)
Natasha Kaplinsky and her family are recovering after being involved in an accident in Corfu, it has been reported.

The former newsreader and several family members were on a boat off the Greek island when a fire broke out, according to The Sun.

A spokesman for the first Strictly Come Dancing winner told the paper: "Natasha and her family were involved in an accident in Corfu.

"They came home early to receive treatment and are making a good recovery at home."

Ms Kaplinsky and her husband are reported to have a holiday home in Corfu.

A Corfu Port Authority spokesman told The Sun: "The vessel suffered a mechanical failure which caused a fire in the engine room, which was immediately extinguished by the people on the boat."