NATIONAL NEWS: Former newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky 'recovering after boat catches fire on holiday'

Natasha Kaplinsky and her family are recovering after being involved in an accident in Corfu, it has been reported.

The former newsreader and several family members were on a boat off the Greek island when a fire broke out, according to The Sun.

A spokesman for the first Strictly Come Dancing winner told the paper: "Natasha and her family were involved in an accident in Corfu.

READ MORE: Rare coins among loot found stashed in hedge on South Yorkshire street

"They came home early to receive treatment and are making a good recovery at home."

Ms Kaplinsky and her husband are reported to have a holiday home in Corfu.

READ MORE: Boy caught on camera hurling bricks at police car in Sheffield

A Corfu Port Authority spokesman told The Sun: "The vessel suffered a mechanical failure which caused a fire in the engine room, which was immediately extinguished by the people on the boat."