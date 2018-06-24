NATIONAL NEWS: Claim staked for £17.1m Lotto jackpot

A claim has been made for the £17.1 million Lotto jackpot which was won by a single ticket in last night's draw.

Camelot said the top prize would be paid out once the ticket is validated, with the lucky holder then free to choose whether to go public with the news.

READ MORE: £5.4m Lottery winner from Sheffield convinced her numbers will come up again

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "It's great that this ticket-holder has come forward to claim their life-changing prize so quickly.

"We will now support and help the winner celebrate as they receive their incredible win."

READ MORE: Walkbout in Sheffield erupts as England thrash Panama in World Cup

The latest big jackpot comes after David and Donna Stickley bagged a £21 million bonanza last month.

Two other ticket-holders also scooped £4.6 million each in May.