National news: 17-month-old girl missing after father’s car is stolen 

Police are searching for a 17-month-old girl who was abducted by a man as he stole her father's car.

A police statement said: "At around 1637 on Sunday, January 6, the girl's father met with an unknown man in Nine Acres Close, E12, with a view to selling his car.

"The man jumped into the car and drove away.

"The seller's daughter, aged two, was in the front passenger seat of the car when it was taken.

"She is Maria, two, a Romanian girl from the local area. She was wearing a white top and red bottoms.

"The car, a black Audi A5, registration number FY58UAZ was later found abandoned nearby in Hatherway Crescent, E12 without the child inside."