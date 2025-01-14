Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a £14m music hub in Sheffield city centre have hit the jackpot with £4.7m from the National Lottery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Lottery Heritage Fund made the donation to Harmony Works, which aims to transform Grade II* listed Canada House on High Street.

It will offer practice, rehearsal and performance spaces and become the new home for Sheffield Music Academy and Sheffield Music Hub, as well as a base for organisations including Brass Bands England, Music in the Round, Choir with No Name, Orchestras for All and Concerteenies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Musicians in Canada House, Sheffield, which is set to be turned into Harmon Works music hub. | Vox Media

David Hobson, chair of Harmony Works Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to The National Heritage Lottery Fund for supporting our vision.

“The funding is another crucial milestone for the project and will go towards the restoration of the stunning Canada House, preserving this iconic heritage building in Sheffield for decades to come.”

The project was revealed In 2021, when government announced £20m in Levelling Up money for Sheffield city centre, although the exact amount for Harmony Works has not been stated.

Since then it has had cash from the Architectural Heritage Fund, Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and local trusts and foundations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canada House on High Street was built in 1874 for the Sheffield United Gas Light Company. It was known as TurnUps nightclub in the 1980s. | Harmony Works

Helen Featherstone, director for England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “At Heritage Fund we are supporting a number of projects that are saving heritage treasures across the North, which is a wonderful to start the New Year.

“From preserving the historic Canada House, to bringing back to life the Old Town Hall in Middlesbrough and projects looking after our incredible natural heritage. Thanks to National Lottery players, this funding will ensure these important pieces of heritage are protected and allow a wider group of people the opportunity to engage with and discover more about the heritage in their local area.”

Canada House was built in 1874 for the Sheffield United Gas Light Company and has a stunning main room with a huge etched glass dome. It was known as TurnUps nightclub in the 1980s.