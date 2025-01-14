National Lottery: Sheffield music hub project Harmony Works hits jackpot with £4.7m from heritage fund
The National Lottery Heritage Fund made the donation to Harmony Works, which aims to transform Grade II* listed Canada House on High Street.
It will offer practice, rehearsal and performance spaces and become the new home for Sheffield Music Academy and Sheffield Music Hub, as well as a base for organisations including Brass Bands England, Music in the Round, Choir with No Name, Orchestras for All and Concerteenies.
David Hobson, chair of Harmony Works Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to The National Heritage Lottery Fund for supporting our vision.
“The funding is another crucial milestone for the project and will go towards the restoration of the stunning Canada House, preserving this iconic heritage building in Sheffield for decades to come.”
The project was revealed In 2021, when government announced £20m in Levelling Up money for Sheffield city centre, although the exact amount for Harmony Works has not been stated.
Since then it has had cash from the Architectural Heritage Fund, Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and local trusts and foundations.
Helen Featherstone, director for England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “At Heritage Fund we are supporting a number of projects that are saving heritage treasures across the North, which is a wonderful to start the New Year.
“From preserving the historic Canada House, to bringing back to life the Old Town Hall in Middlesbrough and projects looking after our incredible natural heritage. Thanks to National Lottery players, this funding will ensure these important pieces of heritage are protected and allow a wider group of people the opportunity to engage with and discover more about the heritage in their local area.”
Canada House was built in 1874 for the Sheffield United Gas Light Company and has a stunning main room with a huge etched glass dome. It was known as TurnUps nightclub in the 1980s.
