National lifetime achievement award nomination for longstanding domestic services cleaner

A healthcare domestic assistant who has devoted her life’s work to helping provide a safe, clean environment for patients at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for a national ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award.

Patient services assistant (domestic services) Patricia Russell, whose domestic services career spans 55 years, is one of three healthcare domestic services cleaners across the country to be shortlisted in the prestigious annual national MyCleaning Awards.

The Awards, which are run in association with NHS England, celebrate a longstanding healthcare domestic who has shown commitment, dedication, passion and care throughout their career. The recipient of the award is also someone others look up to and are proud of.

Patricia Russell is one of a select few in contention for the national MyCleaning Award

Described by her colleagues as a “delight to work with and manage”, Pat has devoted her career to cleaning the hospital wards and departments.

She is known for her caring, kind nature, and was chosen to represent the Trust at the NHS 75 reception at Number 10 Downing Street last year.

Pat is patient focused, and always ensures that the areas are cleaned to the standard required and beyond. Over her lifetime of service, she has acquired a wealth of knowledge and experience which she has selflessly passed on to newcomers.

Facilities Director Andrew Jones, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are all incredibly proud that Pat has been nominated for this national award, which received hundreds of entries, with only a select few making it to the final round. Pat is a highly valued member of the team, bringing positivity and enthusiasm every day as well as providing vital services to ensure high hygiene standards across the Trust.”