Narla the cat emerges as chief suspect after Sheffield couple’s kitchen window blows out in freak explosion

The first picture has emerged of the cat that is thought to have caused an explosion that blew out a Sheffield couple’s kitchen window.

Crews were called to Ecclesfield Road, Shiregreen, at 5.15am this morning to reports that an aerosol can had exploded in the kitchen – blowing out a window.

Narla is thought to have caused the explosion that blew out the couple's kitchen window.

It is thought that items left close to an electric hob had caught fire, with the appliance having been inadvertently turned on by the family’s pet cat Narla.

“We thought there had been a crash on the road,” said the woman who lives there, who preferred to remain nameless.

“We were dangling out of the window and a police officer was passing at exactly the right time and told us to get out.”

The couple's kitchen window was blown out by the explosion.

On Wednesday, the couple were busy tidying up with friends and family, while Narla skulked sheepishly outside.

The woman’s husband later took to Twitter to thank them emergency services for helping to rescue him and his wife.

He tweeted: “Just want to say a huge thank you to South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for their quick-thinking and quick-acting.

“This was me and my wife, and officers just so happened to be driving past at the time.

“Got us straight out to safety and the fire brigade here instantly. Could’ve been a lot worse!”

A fire service spokesman confirmed nobody was injured.