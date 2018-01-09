Napoleons to close one of its Sheffield casinos

Restaurant and casino company Napoleons will close one of its Sheffield branches this weekend, as it looks to invest more money in its other sites.

The A&S Leisure Group announced it will shut the doors to its Ecclesall Road casino and restaurant for the final time on Sunday (January 14).

A spokesman said a 500-seater purpose built banqueting suite would be built at the Owlerton branch and that the company hoped to open another casino, bar and restaurant in Manchester.

He said Ecclesall Road staff would be offered jobs at other branches.

Dave Allen, chairman of The A&S Leisure Group, said: “After 42 years at Ecclesall Road it is a sad day, but time moves on and Ecclesall Road is not what it used to be. We’d like to thank everyone for their patronage over the years and do hope people will continue to enjoy the Napoleons experience at Napoleons Owlerton in Sheffield.

“We are also sorry to hear that Dave Baldwin is bringing his era to an end this year, when Baldwin’s Banqueting Suite will close in July. Over the years we have always seen a good deal of Baldwins’ business ending up in Napoleons and unfortunately that will no longer be the case.

“We must now look forward to the future and the exciting plans we have in place for the Owlerton and Manchester sites.”