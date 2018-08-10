Napoleons Casino in Sheffield 'under offer' after going up for sale

A popular Sheffield casino could be set for a new lease of life after a buyer took a gamble on the building.

Napoleons Casino on Ecclesall closed its doors to punters in January before going up for sale with an £850,000 price tag.

The building, which comprises the casino, a restaurant, bars and offices, is now listed by Crosthwaite Commercial as being 'under offer'.

Napoleons Casino had been operating for 42 years at the site.

Announcing its closure earlier this year, Dave Allen, chairman of The A&S Leisure Group, said Ecclesall Road was 'not what it used to be'.

He claimed the closure of the Baldwins Omega banqueting suite had also been a factor in the decision.

The firm said at the time that it planned to re-site the existing licence to the Napoleons Casino and Restaurant at Owlerton, where it intended to add a 500-seat purpose-built banqueting suite.

In May, plans were submitted for a new £5 million banqueting and conference suite between the casino there and Owlerton Stadium, by Sheffield Sports Stadium, which runs the greyhound stadium.