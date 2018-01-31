NAMED AND SHAMED: Litter bugs caught in Sheffield ordered to pay nearly £7,000

Have your say

Litterbugs caught in the act across Sheffield have been ordered to pay nearly £7,000 after being hauled before the courts.

Numerous offenders were spotted dropping rubbish in the city between September and November last year and issued with fines by Sheffield Council's environmental enforcement officers.

Most agreed to pay the fixed penalty, but 18 people who refused to cough up were convicted at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 18.

Between them, they were ordered to pay £6,835 in fines and other charges.

The council's enforcement team has now issued 547 fines in the last year, and 174 people have been prosecuted during that time for failing to pay.

Councillor Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for the environment, said: "These cases once again show that the courts support our efforts to keep Sheffield clean.

"Because of our commitment to tackling litter we are expanding the service to carry out more enforcement across the city. This will not cost the council anything because we have come to an arrangement with a contractor who will provide staff at no financial cost to the council.

"But I would call on everyone not to throw their rubbish in the first place."

The full list of people convicted on January 18 is:

Lee Yue, aged 22, of Broad Street, Sheffield: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Lei Yao, aged 23, of Broad Street, Sheffield: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Jian Zeng, aged 46, of Plymouth Grove, Manchester: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Bokang Zhang, aged 29, of St Mary's Gate, Sheffield: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

David Jason Yeung Yuk Wing, aged 25, of Brewery Wharf, Leeds: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Saud Reajmi, aged 18, of The Lock Building, Whitworth Street, Manchester: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Bingchen Tao, aged 25, of City Lofts St Paul's, 7 St Paul's Square, Sheffield: fine £125, costs £120, victim surcharge of £30

Carley Woolley, aged 29, of Hipley Close, Chesterfield, Derbyshire: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Imran Ali, aged 31, of Pye Bank Road, Sheffield: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Hao Da, aged 23, of Forge Square, London: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Yafu Tiun, aged 24, of St Mary's Gate, Sheffield: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Kewan Qubady, aged 19, of Errington Close, Sheffield: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Runze An, aged 22, of Charter Square: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Patricia Raszewska, aged 24, of Newington Road, Sheffield: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Adrian Farrow, aged 36, of Torrington Street, Grimsby: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Sarah Khan aged 18, of Burngreave Road, Sheffield: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Natalie Jones, aged 21, of Buckleigh Road, Wath Upon Dearne, Rotherham: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

Shannon Tudge, aged 21, of Beckenham Way, Mackworth, Derby: fine £220, costs £160, victim surcharge of £30

* To report a litter problem, call 0114 2734567 or visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/report.