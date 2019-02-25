A naked man went on the rampage and trashed a hotel in Sheffield city centre, it is claimed.

An eyewitness claims the man was arrested after an incident at the Travelodge on Broad Street West, close to the Park Square roundabout, after police officers were alerted to a disturbance last night.

A naked man trashed a hotel in Sheffield city centre

CRIME: Driver flees after ramming stolen car into police vehicle in Sheffield

A customer staying at the hotel shot a video of the damage caused to the bar and restaurant area during the incident.

READ MORE: Police discover £136,000 cannabis farm discovered in Sheffield suburb

It shows damaged computer equipment on the floor, chairs overturned, wires hanging from the ceiling and smashed crockery in hotel’s bar and restaurant.

A till, coffee machine and CCTV camera were reportedly damaged during the incident.

POLICE: Driver flees after ramming stolen car into police vehicle in Sheffield

The eyewitness said he arrived at the hotel at around 10.45pm to find the doors locked and police officers outside with a naked man they had arrested.

There were more police officers inside the hotel.

The hotel customer said: “We came back from a seeing a drag show and the doors were locked as two police cars were outside. They had a guy in handcuffs naked at the side of the building.

“Bloody foot prints were on the floor from where the lobby area had been smashed up. The till, coffee machine and CCTV camera had been ripped out.”

He said he was eventually allowed into the hotel but was advised to lock his bedroom door.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

In a statement issued today, Travelodge said: “We would like to sincerely apologise to our customers that were affected by the unfortunate isolated incident that took place last night at our Sheffield Central Travelodge hotel.

“We can confirm no one was injured and the hotel is open for business. We are currently assisting South Yorkshire Police with their investigation.”

More to follow.