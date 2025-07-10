A man has been arrested following a disturbance near St Thomas’ Church in Crookes, Sheffield, this afternoon (July 10).

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and using abusive language and behaviour following an incident near St Thomas’ Church in Crookes, Sheffield, today (Thursday July 10) .

South Yorkshire Police were called to Nairn Street, just off Crookes Road, at 2.46pm this afternoon after reports that a man was refusing to leave a premises in the area.

Officers attended the scene and arrested the man, who was taken into custody.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

The incident took place in a residential area close to St Thomas’ Church, a well-known local landmark in Crookes, and drew attention from nearby residents due to a noticeable police presence.