Nairn Street Crookes: Man arrested after police incident near church
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and using abusive language and behaviour following an incident near St Thomas’ Church in Crookes, Sheffield, today (Thursday July 10) .
South Yorkshire Police were called to Nairn Street, just off Crookes Road, at 2.46pm this afternoon after reports that a man was refusing to leave a premises in the area.
Would you like to read more articles like this? Sign up to The Star’s daily newsletter today and receive the latest news sent direct to your inbox
Officers attended the scene and arrested the man, who was taken into custody.
He remains in custody while enquiries continue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.