'Nah then!' How clued up are you on 'Deedah' lingo as slang guide prepared for new Sheffield students?
Nah then! Think you know your Sheffield lingo?
Well, here’s your chance to put yourself to the test with a new guide to Sheffield phrases and sayings drawn up to help the city's new university student intake settle into their surroundings.
Freshers around the country are finding themselves in new cities with tricky dialects and to help, a collection of language experts have come up with a go-to-guide to aid those when things get lost in translation.
Choosing the twenty biggest universities by student population, Quizlet, compiled the guide to help those with the strangest and trickiest words used all over the country.
Here’s the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University guide, as drawn up by Johanna Blakey, PhD Researcher at the University of Sheffield.
● Word: Nah then
Definition: Hello
Use in a sentence: 'Nah then, how are you?' / 'Hello, how are you?'
● Word: Put wood in t'oil
Definition: Close the door
Use in a sentence: 'Put wood in t'oil, would you?' / 'Close the door, would you?'
● Word: Be reyt
Definition: Things will be ok
Use in a sentence: 'Don't worry mate, it'll be reyt' / 'Don't worry mate, everything will be fine'
● Word: Gi'o'er
Definition: Stop being silly
Use in a sentence: 'I played for the England U21 football team' 'Gi'o'er!' / 'I played for the
England U21 football team' 'Stop playing around!'
● Word: Oreyt?
Definition: How are you doing?
Use in a sentence: 'Oreyt?' 'Yes, I'm well thanks' / 'How are you?' 'Yes, I'm well thanks'
● Word: Nesh
Definition: Susceptible to the cold
Use in a sentence: 'He's a bit of a nesh' / 'He feels the cold'
● Word: Breadcake
Definition: Bread roll
Use in a sentence: 'I fancy a bacon breadcake' / 'I fancy a bacon roll'
Word: Sithee
Definition: See you later
Use in a sentence: 'I'm off to work, sithee!' / 'I'm off to work, see you later!'
● Word: Deedah
Definition: What people from Sheffield are known to others in South Yorkshire
Use in a sentence: 'That man off the telly is definitely a deedah' / 'That man on TV is definitely from Sheffield
● Word: Mitch
Definition: Skive
Use in a sentence: 'I mitched my lecture yesterday' / 'I skived my lecture yesterday'