N-ice way to raise cash for Sheffield Children's Hospital this Christmas

A team of committed fundraisers will once again be lacing up their skates in the hope of raising thousands of pounds for Sheffield Children’s Hosptial.

Youngsters from Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy will join forces with amateur players to take part in the fifth annual Christmas Classic match.

Teams at last year's Christmas Classic - Snowmen vs Reindeer. Picture: Chud Photography

This year’s theme will see Team Buzz battle it out against Team Woody at Ice Sheffield on Friday, December 28 and the players have already passed their £10,000 target.

Matthew Newton, one of the event’s organisers, said: “Me and fellow organiser Craig Smith were playing in the All Stars tournament five years ago, which also raises money for charity, and we just said we should do something similar at Christmas and that was it – the Christmas Classic was born.

“It’s now in its fifth year and has raised thousands. We set a target of £10,000 for this year and I thought that was optimistic but we’re at £11,500 already so I don't think £15,000 is out of the question.”

Teams at the 2016 Christmas Classic - Christmas crackers vs Christmas puddings. Picture: Matthew Newton.

Matthew said around 860 tickets have already been sold for the game, which will also include live entertainment from Lucy Milburn, who competed in this year's The Voice talent competition.

Players have dressed up as Father Christmas, festive puddings, elves and Christmas crackers in previous years and many said Sheffield Children’s Hospital has a place in their hearts.

The Christmas Classic is at Ice Sheffield on Friday, December 28 at 7.15pm.

Tickets on the door cost £9 for a family of two adults and two children, £3 for an individual adult and £2 for an individual child.

For more information search @xmasclassic on Facebook.