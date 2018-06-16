Mystery surrounds sudden closure of Sheffield bowling alley

Have your say

A bowling alley in Sheffield has closed suddenly, with customers offered no explanation.

MFA Bowl Sheffield in Firth Park shut today without any announcement via its website or Facebook page.

A member of staff told The Star shortly after 6pm today that the attraction on Sicey Avenue had shut an hour ago and would remain closed 'until further notice'.

She said the closure was only announced a week ago but could not explain why it had ceased trading.

The last post on the MFA Bowl Sheffield website appeared just over a week ago, on June 7, advertising a summer deal to customers.

One customer said he was initially led to believe the venue was closing for refurbishment, only to discover today that it was shutting until further notice.

He added replacement bowling machines had been delivered earlier this year but were never installed.

The Star has attempted to contact MFA Bowl's head office for more information.