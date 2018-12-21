Mystery surrounds popular Sheffield pub as it closes just before Christmas 

Have your say

Drinkers have been left confused after a popular Sheffield pub suddenly closed its doors just before Christmas.

The Millhouses pub on Abbeydale Road has taken to social media to inform its customers that it has closed its doors.

They posted: “Hi Everyone, very sorry but the Millhouses is currently closed. Will keep you updated with news of our reopening!”

The pub is owned by EI Partnerships and is leased out to independent operators.

It is currently listed as ‘under offer’ on their website, describing it as a ‘great opportunity to further develop this well established business’.

Customers have been quick to express their disappointment and confusion at the pub’s closure on social media.

Interior view of the bar area at Millhouses Pub on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield

The pub underwent an extensive refurbishment back in 2011 and boasts an excellent food menu as well as a selection of cask ales.

No details have been provided on when the pub will reopen.

The Star has contacted Millhouses for a comment.