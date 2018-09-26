Mystery surrounds Doncaster teenager Charlotte Lee’s future on the X Factor

Mystery surrounds the future of Doncaster teenager Charlotte Lee on the X Factor.

Charlotte, 17, from Sprotbrough, had impressed new judging panel Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Doncaster's very-own Louis Tomlinson on the show.

Charlotte Lee, pictured with her parents Mike and Liz. Picture: Marie Caley

But on Sunday the teenager was seen not making it through to the next round of the talent show and therefore seemingly ending hopes of her appearing on the live shows.

However judges had told her after her first audition that she should be in a girl group and that they would be seeing her again soon – leaving fans wondering if the teenager progresses further.

Student Charlotte said: “It has been a great experience. I never thought that I would even get through the first round.”

In her first audition she performed P!ink’s What About Us.

Her parents were at Wembley Arena for her audition and watched on with presenter Dermot O’Leary as she performed to around 4,000 people in London.

The next episodes of the talent show air this weekend.