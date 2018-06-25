Mystery over sudden closure of Doncaster newsagent shop chain

Have your say

A chain of newsagent shops in Doncaster town centre appears to have closed down at short notice.

Paper House, which has branches in the Market Place and Wood Street, shut up shop over the weekend with customers taking to social media to discuss its apparent disappearance from Doncaster town centre.

Shutters were up at both shops yesterday and it is unclear if the branches have stopped trading permanently.

The Paper House chain was previously run by long-standing and popular Doncaster newsagent Richard Huby and his family but the business was sold to new owners following the family's retirement in 2016.

A post on a Facebook group, Doncaster Memories, along with a picture of the Wood Street branch said: "Last day for this shop today. People of my generation will remember it as Honor Bright."

Joanne Williamson posted: "What is happening to Donny, such a shame.

Gwen Burke added: "It's a shame. My dad used to buy us all magazines and sweets from here on Saturdays after work."

Janice Holden posted: "Crikey. I didn't know it was closing."

Yvonne Parkinson wrote: "Another one gone, there will be no shops in town soon."

Adam Lindley wrote: "Can’t believe they are closing it."

Malcolm Whitworth wrote: "I go in most mornings on my way to work. I'm sorry to see it go."