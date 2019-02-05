Mystery over Sheffield man’s sudden death aged just 23  

A grieving family has been left without answers as to how a Sheffield man died suddenly aged just 23.

Challum Baldwin was found unconscious on the sofa of his home in Colley Crescent, Parson Cross. Paramedics were unable to revive him and he was declared dead just before 10pm on August 3 last year.

Sheffield Coroner's Court, where the inquest was held.

Mr Baldwin was diabetic, had a history of depression and cannabis use but despite numerous post mortem tests experts were unable to state exactly why he died.

At an inquest held at Sheffield’s yesterday, Dr Julian Burton ruled the cause of death was unascertained, which he accepted must be “upsetting, disappointing and frustrating” for the family.

He ruled out an insulin overdose and concluded there was only evidence of “therapeutic use” levels of anti-depressants. There was also the presence of cannabis but this was not a contributing factor in his death.

The pathologist commented broadly on how sudden arrhythmic death syndrome - usually caused by an undetected heart condition - is often linked to a person's cause of death when no other factors are present. He advised the family to undergo medical tests for signs of the condition as a precaution.

The inquest heard how Mr Baldwin had received help from mental health services and had also seen his doctor about his diabetes.

Assistant Coroner Katy Dickinson recorded a narrative conclusion that Mr Baldwin's death “remains natural in origin.” She apologised that the family “has not got the answers” they were looking for.