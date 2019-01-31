Residents of a Doncaster area village have reported hearing a mystery ‘loud rumbling noise’ last night.

People living in the Sprotbrough reported hearing a series of noises in the early hours – with several theories suggested for the mystery sounds.

Katy Straker wrote on Facebook: “Has anyone else heard a loud rumbling noise that has been happening about every 20 minutes throughout the night and still happening?

Natalie Ann Sawbridge said: “I thought it was a dream. Felt it and heard it around 6.30.”

Haley Mellins posted that she had also heard it and added “about 5:30 when I got up, I thought it was the helicopter.”

Joan Bradley said: “It happens regularly. My hubby wonders if it is the quarry.”

Darcey Edwards said: “The railway lines are noisier in the cold apparently, so might be that.”

Natalie Ann Sawbridge added: “I wondered if it was a huge old train going past but it shook our house and we aren’t that close to the lines.”