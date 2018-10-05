Mystery over ‘closure’ over Doncaster KFC branch

Customers at a Doncaster branch of fast food chain KFC have been left disappointed after finding the branch ‘closed.’

Several customers at the firm’s Sprotbrough Road branch have reported the premises being shut intermittently over the course of the last week with no explanation.

the KFC branch on Sprotbrough Road

READ MORE: McDonalds set to spark Doncaster fast food war after opening branch yards from KFC

Notices announcing the closure have been attached to the doors and it is understood that the shutdowns could relate to problems with the shop’s frying equipment.

One customer wrote on Facebook: “We called half an hour ago and it was closed.”

READ MORE: Some KFC branches in Doncaster are closed after they ran out of chicken

Another added: “It’s been closed for two days now.”

A third suggested that the problem may have been caused with a fault to the fryers with others being checked as a result.

Earlier this year, the branch was one of hundreds across the country forced to close its doors after supply problems meant the chain ran out of chicken nationwide.

In 2017, the firm announced plans to extend the branch, shortly after rival fast food chain McDonald’s opened a new unit on nearby York Road.

READ MORE: KFC reveals plans to extend Doncaster branch but some residents aren’t happy

We have contacted KFC for comment.