Mystery as Yorkshire referee Bobby Madley suddenly quits Premier League aged 32

Bobby Madley no longer works for the body that oversees referee appointments in English football.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) on Thursday announced the 32-year-old referee had left his job.

Madley, who was one of the 18 full-time professional referees, has officiated 91 matches in the Premier League since 2013 but was not involved during the first weekend of this season.

A PGMOL statement said: "Bobby Madley is no longer employed by PGMOL.

"We understand that he has decided to relocate due to a change in his personal circumstances."

Madley refereed the 2017 Community Shield at Wembley before overseeing 18 Premier League matches last season.