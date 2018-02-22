Mystery as popular Sheffield city centre restaurant 'closes indefinitely'

Mystery surrounds the unexpected closure of a popular Sheffield city centre restaurant.

Pizza Hut on High Street is currently closed - and no explanation has been given as to when it will reopen.

A single sign printed out on A4 paper left in the window reads: "Apologies for any inconvenience but we will be closed indefinitely."

A member of staff at the restaurant said he couldn't reveal the reason why the restaurant had closed but that the restaurant would be on Friday morning as usual.

A customer who called to book a table at the restaurant this evening said they had told him it was 'a maintenance issue with the ovens'.

The news comes after two other fast food chains - KFC and Taco Bell - closed some of their Sheffield outlets after experiencing problems with their suppliers.

More will follow as and when we get it.