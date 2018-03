Have your say

An investigation is underway after Meadowhall shopping centre's Twitter account was suspended.

A spokeswoman said talks were being held with Twitter, Tweetdeck and Hootsuite to find out the reason for the suspension.

The message which shows on the @LoveMeadowhall Twitter account.

She added she thought the suspension was part of a 'wider, technical issue'.

Twitter said reasons for accounts being suspended included spam, if the account's security was at risk or abusive tweets.

More to follow.