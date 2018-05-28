Mysterious 'skyquake' noises heard in Sheffield

Strange noises lasting about 20 minutes have been heard over the skies of Sheffield this weekend.

A resident posted details about the incident on a social media forum and told how the sounds were heard over Chapeltown in the early hours of Sunday morning.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Yorkshire Air Ambulance leaves scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

They posted: "I heard these strange noises in Chapeltown at about 2am that lasted for about 20 minutes.

"I have no idea what it was but I'm thinking maybe it was skyquakes. Apparently there were in other parts of the UK last night.

"I'm wondering if anyone else heard it or would know what it was?"

READ MORE: Multiple police cars and ambulances flood Sheffield estate amid reports of a stabbing

Skyquakes are defined as unexplained noises heard in the sky.

This is not the first time something odd has been heard over the streets of the city.

What were described at the time as 'loud bangs' were heard in Woodhouse in February this year, while two blasts were also heard in Handsworth, Manor and the city centre in November 2016.

READ MORE: First video from scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

*Did you hear the strange noises in the sky at the weekend? Email lee.peace@jpress.co.uk