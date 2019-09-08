‘My heart is truly broken’ – Tributes paid to young man who died in Sheffield collision
Touching tributes have been paid to a young man who died in a tragic road accident in Sheffield.
Sohale Mahmood, aged 20, died yesterday evening after the motorbike he was riding crashed on Staniforth Road in Darnall and collided with a bus.
Sohale was named by friends and family on Facebook last night and tributes immediately began flooding in to you a young man described as a ‘credit to his family’.
Emma Forshaw said: “I can’t believe it. I’ve seen you grow into a young man with your life in front of you. You always made time to talk and was always so polite. My heart is truly broken.”
Ellie Mae Lindley said: “Went over to see Sohale Mahmood’s family this morning and I’m so heartbroken to be having to do this. Too young to have gone. Always in my heart.”
Danny Reece said: “Known him through most of my life and lived on the same road. He was the most kind-hearted person ever. Such a sad loss and if family need anything I'm here.”
And Tomsics Katalin said: “He is my landlord’s son. The same age as my son and they went to school together. Really sad. Rest in peace.”
Sohale’s friends have set up a online crowdfunding page to raise money in his memory in accordance with the Islamic tradition of sadaqah.
The fund, which will be used to pay for water pumps in the developing world, already stands at almost £600.
To find out more or donate click here.
South Yorkshire Police said this morning that Sohale’s family were being supported by specialist officers at this time while enquiries continued to establish the exact circumstances of the collision.
Officers are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact them and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the motorcycle being ridden in the area before the incident.
Please contact 101 quoting incident number 695 of 7 September with any information.