MUST WATCH: HUGE water leak surges high into the sky next to building site in Sheffield suburb

This was the scene in a Sheffield suburb earlier today, following a huge water leak which caused a jet of water to shoot several feet into the air.

By Sarah Marshall
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 7:08 pm

The leak was spotted by a Star reader, near to the junction of Springvale Road and Commonside in Crookesmoor on the afternoon of Thursday, April 28.

The water can be seen surging some 25+ feet high above PA Jewellery, based on the junction of Springvale Road and Commonside.

VIDEO: Escaping motorist put lives at risk as he rammed police vehicles at a Sheffield service station

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The scene in Springvale Road, Crookesmoor following a huge water leak earlier today (Thursday, April 28)

A highway maintenance van was sent to the site of the leak, which is next to a building site on Springvale Road.

Flats are in the process of being built on the site, which was previously home to a filling station but subsequently stood empty for some 20 years.

Building work on the site began in June last year, and a time estimate of 18 months to complete the work was given at the beginning of the development.

Sheffield