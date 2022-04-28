MUST WATCH: HUGE water leak surges high into the sky next to building site in Sheffield suburb

The leak was spotted by a Star reader, near to the junction of Springvale Road and Commonside in Crookesmoor on the afternoon of Thursday, April 28.

The water can be seen surging some 25+ feet high above PA Jewellery, based on the junction of Springvale Road and Commonside.

The scene in Springvale Road, Crookesmoor following a huge water leak earlier today (Thursday, April 28)

A highway maintenance van was sent to the site of the leak, which is next to a building site on Springvale Road.

Flats are in the process of being built on the site, which was previously home to a filling station but subsequently stood empty for some 20 years.